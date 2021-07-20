 Skip to main content
Strasburg student awarded American Legion Auxiliary Junior Member Scholarship

Strasburg American Legion Scholarship

Pictured, left to right, Department President Sue Cunniff-Coughlin, Grace Vonderheide, and Department Education Chairman Julia Moore.

 Submitted photo
STRASBURG — The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary recently awarded Grace Vonderheide, a member of Liberty Unit #289 of Strasburg, the Junior Member Scholarship. Grace received the scholarship at the American Legion Auxiliary Department Convention on July 17 in Springfield.

Grace received $1,000 towards tuition at Lake Land College this fall.

Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship awarded to five MHS graduates

The Illinois American Legion Auxiliary scholarships are judged on the following criteria: Character and Leadership, the essay "What My Education Will Do For Me", Academic Achievement and Need.

Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit #289 congratulates Grace on her achievement.

