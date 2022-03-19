 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

United Way of Coles County receives support from Ameren Illinois

  • 0
United Way, Coles County Donation

Colby Sawin, regional director of Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois, presents a $15,000 check to Kennedy Polanski, executive director of United Way of Coles County.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Ameren Illinois and its employees have made a donation to the United Way of Coles County.

“We are beyond grateful for the $15,000 contribution from Ameren Illinois and for its employees who continue to support the United Way,” said Kennedy Polanski, executive director, United Way of Coles County. “These funds will allow us to continue to help improve the lives of those in our community.”

Coles County was one of 24 United Ways across the Ameren service area sharing in nearly $1.3 million.

"At Ameren Illinois we are committed to empowering the communities we share by giving back to the places we call home," said Colby Sawin, regional director of Gas Operations for Ameren Illinois, Ameren Illinois. "From mentoring programs to helping families in crisis, the United Way of Coles County is helping build a stronger community and we are proud to support their efforts."

While the company contributed nearly $1 million, Ameren Illinois employees pledged nearly $300,000 to support the company's 2021 United Way employee campaign.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News