United Way of Coles County receives support from Ameren Illinois

MATTOON — Ameren Illinois and its employees have made a donation to the United Way of Coles County.

“We are beyond grateful for the $15,000 contribution from Ameren Illinois and for its employees who continue to support the United Way,” said Kennedy Polanski, executive director, United Way of Coles County. “These funds will allow us to continue to help improve the lives of those in our community.”

Coles County was one of 24 United Ways across the Ameren service area sharing in nearly $1.3 million.

"At Ameren Illinois we are committed to empowering the communities we share by giving back to the places we call home," said Colby Sawin, regional director of Gas Operations for Ameren Illinois, Ameren Illinois. "From mentoring programs to helping families in crisis, the United Way of Coles County is helping build a stronger community and we are proud to support their efforts."

While the company contributed nearly $1 million, Ameren Illinois employees pledged nearly $300,000 to support the company's 2021 United Way employee campaign.

