VFW donates to Mattoon Food Center

VFW Food Donation Photo

Pictured, left to right, Janet Snow, Auxiliary Treasurer; Linda Keepes, Auxiliary President; Mike Gherkin, Board President; Lucy Perkins, Board member; and Sharon Robertson, Auxiliary Trustee.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — VFW Auxiliary 4325 Mattoon presented a check for $2000 on March 31 to the Mattoon Community Food Center.

