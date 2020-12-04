 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voting set to open for Strasburg Christmas lights contest
0 comments
editor's pick

Voting set to open for Strasburg Christmas lights contest

STRASBURG — Voting will take place for this year's annual "Light Up Strasburg" Christmas Light Contest Dec. 7-17.

Cans to vote for your favorite home(s) will be at the Strasburg Marathon, the village hall and the bank (if the inside gets to open). Cast your vote by dropping the owners name or the address on a slip of paper that will be provided and place in the can. 

Winners will be receiving credit on their sewer bill in the amount of $50 for first, $30 for second and $20 for third place.

For more information, contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk/treasurer at (217) 644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News