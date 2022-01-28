Catholic Worker Community in Coles County holding soup supper fundraiser Sunday

MATTOON — The Catholic Worker Community in Coles County is holding its annual Soup Supper fundraiser this weekend as it prepares to build a new home for women in need and their children in Mattoon.

For 10 years, St. Hedwig's Haus of Hospitality in Charleston has given women and their children a place to stabilize their lives and prepare for the future.

To provide funds for its efforts in Charleston and the new home in Mattoon, organizers are holding a drive-thru soup supper and raffle at the Immaculate Conception Church, 320 N. 21st St., from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

“In Mattoon, we’ve got a homeless shelter, but we need a place for mothers and children that need a season of stability to get a fresh start,” said Fr. John Titus, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church. “They need a chance to find stability in a healthy environment where they can interact with community members in a non-threatening way.”

The Hedwig Haus has served 81 women and 103 children for various amounts of time and since 2011, the Catholic Worker Community has added two more houses in Charleston for women in transition, said Roy Lanham, chair of the Hedwig Haus board.

“The issue of homelessness, it comes in so many shapes and forms, and we’re responding to the shape and form we see here in rural America,” Lanham said. “The reality is, here in Charleston and surrounding communities, there’s a real need for us to provide a safe place for women and children.“

Now, organizers are planning a similar house in Mattoon to be called the St. Mary House and will be built near the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

In addition, organizers said they have received offers of help from construction businesses and are accepting support and help from others as well.

"It's the opportunity for people to do good," Titus said.

Organizers have already demolished an existing house on the site and construction of the new St. Mary House is expected to begin this spring.

