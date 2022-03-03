Coles County adds 7 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Following a similar trend over the weekend, this brings the total amount of confirmed cases to 15,138. There are also 166 COVID related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

This comes after a week, Feb. 20-26, that saw positive cases drop 30.56% from the previous week.

The county ended the month with 648 cases, a dramatic decrease from the 4,650 cases reported in January after the highly contagious omicron variant arrived in the state.

The week ending Feb. 5 saw 354 cases, the week ending Feb. 12 saw 200 cases, the week ending Feb. 19 saw 108 cases and there were 75 cases the week ending Feb. 26.

As for the county's vaccination status, the health department reported that 44.51% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 48.22% receiving at least on dose as of March 2.

Currently, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, one is in the Critical Care Unit.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

