Willow Creek Church Bazaar and Soup Day to be held in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — The annual Willow Creek C. P. Church Bazaar and Soup Day will be on Friday, Nov. 6, in the Martinsville Community Center.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. for those interested in browsing through the crafts, snacks and baked goods including cakes, pies, cupcakes and breads. Persimmon pulp will be available for sale, along with a few of Willow Creek’s famous “Orange” Cookbooks.

The Bazaar Market will be held upstairs in the Community Center.

For $7 you can have your choice of chili or vegetable soup, along with a chicken or ham salad sandwich, your choice of homemade desserts, and water. Meals will be served in the basement from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and processes will be implemented to encourage social distancing and to promote a safe environment.

Take-out meals will be available. If you’d like to pre-order for pick-up, call or text Norma at (713) 865-0022. Be sure to provide your name, contact number, and the time you’d like to pick up the order. Also, please include the number of meals, including the kind of soup (chili or vegetable) and kind of sandwich (chicken salad or ham salad). You will be able to select your desserts when you pick up.