Women of the Moose make donation

Women of Moose, Operation Sleigh Ride

Pictured, left to right, Barry Pullen, Rocky Reynolds, Logan Ratliff, Shirley Wilkey, Josh Welling, Halliam Shutts, Dillon Kircher, Lilie Bragg, Linda Martin, and Jason Root. Not pictured, Linda Waters, Senior Regent

 Submitted photo

MATTOON —Mattoon 312 Women of the Moose recently gave a donation of $500 to Operation Sleigh Ride.

