Companies testing vaccines pledge safety, high standards (copy) (copy)

The companies said they will seek approval or authorization for emergency use only after they have confirmed the vaccines work and are safe through a large, final round of human testing.

"We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved," the pledge states.

The CEOs also promised to "ensure a sufficient supply and range of vaccine options, including those suitable for global access." The statement noted the nine companies previously created more than 70 new vaccines against deadly diseases, helping to eradicate some of them.

The executives likely worry that skepticism about the their medicines could limit sales, given an AP-NORC poll in May found that only about half of those surveyed planned to get the vaccine. The country already has a small, but vocal, group of "anti-vaxxers" who oppose giving their children the many standard vaccines.

The FDA's credibility also has been shaken by its emergency authorizations — at the urging of the Trump administration — for two unproven treatments, convalescent plasma and malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Both were heavily criticized by many medical experts.