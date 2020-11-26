Conn: Howlands' survival of pilgrimage, first winter at Plymouth a reason to celebrate at Thanksgiving (copy)

 Skip to main content
There he was, clinging to a rope hanging off a ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The fate of my family and millions of others hung in the balance.

John Howland didn’t let go of that rope, and the crew and passengers on the Mayflower were able to bring Howland back on board after a sudden, severe storm had thrown him overboard.

Howland, I’ve discovered through the magic of Ancestry.com, is my great (12 times) grandfather — and the great grandfather to millions of Americans after being one of the few Pilgrims to survive the harsh first winter of 1620-21 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He fathered 10 kids, who gave him 80-plus grandchildren and … you can do the math.

Howland’s rescue resulted in the subsequent births of notable figures including three presidents — Franklin Roosevelt, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush — as well as former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, poets Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, actors Alec Baldwin, Humphrey Bogart and Christopher Lloyd, and Mormon church founder Joseph Smith.

His survival also allowed the formation of my own little family on my maternal grandfather’s side. I never knew my Grandpa John Brewer — a World War II veteran who died in a tragic car accident in 1965 — but I feel a metaphysical bond with him when I think about the grip Howland had on that rope, even though I’m sure my grandpa had no clue he was related to a Pilgrim.

Howland’s rescue is the happy part of the Pilgrims’ story. The part between Howland’s life being saved and the many, many children and grand-children is harrowing to consider.

Howland, who was between 21 and 29 years old when the Mayflower landed (no one is really sure of his exact age), was accompanying John Carver, who had organized the voyage. Carver wrote the Mayflower Compact and was the first governor of Plymouth colony. Howland’s exact connection to Carver is unclear — he’s been described by some accounts as an indentured servant, and in others as more of a steward or secretary. But Howland’s was the 16th signature on the Mayflower Compact.

Carver managed to survive the first winter, which killed half the 100 Mayflower passengers. But that April, Carver passed out after emerging from a corn field, went into a coma and never came out. Carver’s wife Kathrine died soon after.

The couple had no living children, but had recently taken in a 13-year-old named Elizabeth Tilley, who had traveled on the Mayflower with her parents, John and Joan Tilley. But John and Joan had died that winter, so Elizabeth — the only one of the Tilley’s six children to accompany them on the Mayflower — moved in with her aunt and uncle, Edward and Ann Tilley. But they died soon after, too, so the Carvers took her in … and died.

After the third set of Tilley’s guardians had died, she was taken in by Howland. They married before Tilley’s 16th birthday and she had her first child, Desire, in 1624, at 17.

Even in the 1600s, marrying a 15-year-old — though not illegal — was rare. But only 18 females had made the voyage in the first place, and 13 had died in the first six months.

That left five women. At that point, no one knew how much longer they would live. Their settlement was teetering on extinction.

I can’t pretend to know what living through what was basically an episode of The Walking Dead was like for Tilley and Howland, but I’m guessing after everyone they’d lost, their answer to the best way to honor them was to commit to the success of the settlement.

Plymouth itself never thrived like nearby Boston, and life was never easy for the Howlands. But as more and more English families came to North American in search of a place to find religious freedom (and others profit), the huge families of the Pilgrim survivors were proof a new life could be had.

But the lasting impact on European settlement of North America has been good, bad and ugly. While emigrants all over the world found a place to escape a life they didn’t want to live, the people indigenous to North America were murdered and displaced, and more than 12 million Africans were forced to emigrate here and work as slaves against their will.

I wish the story of America was different, but that’s the legacy we have to deal with whenever we consider or celebrate our past. We shouldn’t hide from it, or sugarcoat it. Italian philosopher George Santyana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Those are words we should live by.

It makes for a legacy that’s not always easy to reconcile, but I’m glad John Howland didn’t let go of that rope, and I’m in awe of the sacrifices the Howlands made to make sure their dream survived.

I’m here with my two wonderful children because of it, and today, on Thanksgiving, I’m going to commemorate those efforts with a beautiful meal and time with my family. I hope everyone reading this is able to do the same. Happy Thanksgiving!

Justin Conn 

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

