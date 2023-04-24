CHARLESTON — Farmers with rolling ground in East Central Illinois have opportunities and challenges when incorporating conservation into their operation. One local farmer from Charleston, Justin Thomas, has a farm with a history of conservation but he continues to make improvements with help from USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service staff, NRCS programs, and the local Soil Water Conservation District.

Thomas, along with his wife Sarah, brother Jon and girlfriend Samantha Austin, and parents Jerry and Martha make up Thomas Farms. The farm was originally purchased by his grandfather in 1959. It passed down to his father, a recipient of the Coles County Soil Conservationist of the Year award, and then Justin became an integral part of the business in 2012. It’s important to their family that the farm stays productive and continues to be generational.

They farm more than 1,800 acres, growing corn, soybeans, and wheat. According to Justin, they had a great harvest in 2022. Corn was the best they ever had, while soybeans were average. “Everything went smooth except for long lines at the elevator.”

Justin has used a lot of help from NRCS, such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program, and technical assistance. Some of the conservation practices implemented at Thomas Farms over the years are terraces, grassed waterways, filter strips, grade stabilization structures, and nutrient management.

Thomas Farms also has close to 200 acres enrolled in the CRP. This is a program of USDA’s Farm Service Agency with technical assistance provided by NRCS. Some of Justin’s CRP acres are even in pollinator plots. Managing acres for wildlife and pollinator habitat is something the whole family enjoys. Justin particularly enjoys building quail and pheasant habitat.

Justin has worked with NRCS soil conservationist Stephen Head, who works out of the Coles County field office. Stephen says, “The principals of being a good steward of the land are being respectful, responsible, and sustainable. Justin carries out these principals so that future generations of the Thomas family will be able to continue involvement in agriculture on their farm and in the community.”

Justin has also tapped into local SWCD programs to address issues on the farm, including technical design and cost share assistance for new water & sediment control basins on the property. Implementation of these structures reduces soil erosion and improves water quality on the family farm.

Stewardship of the land is an important responsibility that falls to landowners and producers. No matter where you live, working with NRCS conservationists can help you begin taking progressive steps towards incorporating more conservation and sustainable practices on your farm. NRCS staff are highly skilled. They can identify resource concerns and help you address those concerns to improve the land, the soil, and farm profitability.

Justin says, “It takes a community for any worthwhile task, and farming is no exception.” While Justin was not one to brag on his involvement, Stephen knows all he has done for Coles County. “Justin is a great example of an agricultural community leader here in Coles County. He’s very active in the Future Farmers of America and grew up helping the family farm, so he’s always been involved in agriculture. He also participates in the East Central IL Antique Farm Equipment Club and serves as a Soil Water Conservation District board member.”

Justin joined the Coles County SWCD board in 2018; he is serving his third term there. He feels it’s important work to keep ag nutrients from going into the rivers. Local water quality and its relation to soil conservation is an important matter to Justin, “The soil—we’re not getting any more of it! You don’t want expensive nutrients going down the stream. Let’s keep nutrients in our soil, where it’s supposed to be. Once you lose the soil, it’s gone forever.”

Like many farmers, Justin has many challenges and opportunities on his farm. He found that working with Federal and State partners helps him solve those problems. If you have issues that you want to address, you can do the same. Call your local USDA office and make an appointment today.