Contested races set for Charleston, Mattoon school boards

CHARLESTON — Contested races for the Mattoon school board, with eight candidates on the April 4 election ballot, and Charleston school board, with five, took shape Monday as the candidate filing period concluded.

In Mattoon, challenger Christina Krost filed on Monday for the school board. She will now join incumbents Gary Kepley, Ashli Overton, Dale Righter and Michelle Skinlo and fellow challengers Cheryl Armstrong, Rebecca Darling and Brandon Steward on the ballot for four available seats on the Mattoon board. Righter, a former state senator, was appointed to replace Susan Braun after she left the board this summer.

In Charleston, challengers Tyler K. Johnson, Jessica Mertz and Kaden Sweeney filed on Monday for school board. They join incumbent Scott Clarke and former board member Matt Titus on the ballot for four available seats. Current board members Susan Daniels, Brian Gough and Charles Jarrell are not seeking reelection.

In Oakland, three of the four incumbent school board members whose posts are up for election filed last week. They are Renee Fonner, Heidi Lucas-Knoebel and Clint McQueen field.

No other Oakland candidates had joined them by the end of the filing period at 5 p.m. Monday. Current board member Andrew Dowden is not seeking reelection.

For the Lake Land College Board of Trustees, incumbent board Chairman Mike Sullivan of Mattoon filed on Monday and joined fellow incumbents Doris Reynolds of Mattoon and Denise Walk of Teutopolis on the ballot for three available seats. No other candidates had filed by Monday night.

The candidate filing period for the Charleston City Council was held Nov. 21-28. The council seats held by Jeff Lahr and Tim Newell are up for election, and both of them have filed to seek re-election. No other candidates filed for Charleston council.

Close 1 of 6 Baby Jack (copy) Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left. Tunnel of lights (copy) Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26. Lightworks dinosaurs Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks. Victorian family The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background. Lightworks 2 (copy) Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks. Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy) Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Photos: 2022 Mattoon Lightworks Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park. 1 of 6 Baby Jack (copy) Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left. Tunnel of lights (copy) Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26. Lightworks dinosaurs Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks. Victorian family The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background. Lightworks 2 (copy) Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks. Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy) Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.