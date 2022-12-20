 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION 2023

Contested races set for Charleston, Mattoon school boards

CHARLESTON — Contested races for the Mattoon school board, with eight candidates on the April 4 election ballot, and Charleston school board, with five, took shape Monday as the candidate filing period concluded.

In Mattoon, challenger Christina Krost filed on Monday for the school board. She will now join incumbents Gary Kepley, Ashli Overton, Dale Righter and Michelle Skinlo and fellow challengers Cheryl Armstrong, Rebecca Darling and Brandon Steward on the ballot for four available seats on the Mattoon board.  Righter, a former state senator, was appointed to replace Susan Braun after she left the board this summer.

Panels favor keeping, modifying current Mattoon school health, sex ed curriculum

In Charleston, challengers Tyler K. Johnson, Jessica Mertz and Kaden Sweeney filed on Monday for school board. They join incumbent Scott Clarke and former board member Matt Titus on the ballot for four available seats. Current board members Susan Daniels, Brian Gough and Charles Jarrell are not seeking reelection.

In Oakland, three of the four incumbent school board members whose posts are up for election filed last week. They are Renee Fonner, Heidi Lucas-Knoebel and Clint McQueen field.

No other Oakland candidates had joined them by the end of the filing period at 5 p.m. Monday. Current board member Andrew Dowden is not seeking reelection.

For the Lake Land College Board of Trustees, incumbent board Chairman Mike Sullivan of Mattoon filed on Monday and joined fellow incumbents Doris Reynolds of Mattoon and Denise Walk of Teutopolis on the ballot for three available seats. No other candidates had filed by Monday night.

The candidate filing period for the Charleston City Council was held Nov. 21-28. The council seats held by Jeff Lahr and Tim Newell are up for election, and both of them have filed to seek re-election. No other candidates filed for Charleston council.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

