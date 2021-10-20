Correction: Eastern Illinois Homecoming Parade route

The Eastern Illinois University parade at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 will travel down Seventh Street, circle the courthouse in downtown Charleston and travel south on Sixth Street. Then the parade will turn east on Polk Avenue and return back to the campus area via Division Avenue. The route was incorrect in a story headlined "EIU kicks off homecoming week" on Page A3 of the Tuesday JG-TC.
Athena Pajer
Reporter
