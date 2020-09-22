Correction for Sept. 22

×
The sandwich that Steve Jenne obtained from then Vice President Richard Nixon during his Sept. 22, 1960 visit to Sullivan was a buffalo barbecue sandwich. The sandwich was misidentified in the story "Save that sandwich" in Tuesday's JG-TC.
Rob Stroud
Reporter
Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.
