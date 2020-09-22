 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction for Sept. 22
0 comments

Correction for Sept. 22

The sandwich that Steve Jenne obtained from then Vice President Richard Nixon during his Sept. 22, 1960 visit to Sullivan was a buffalo barbecue sandwich. The sandwich was misidentified in the story "Save that sandwich" in Tuesday's JG-TC.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mattoon Family Video to close
Local

Mattoon Family Video to close

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights and want to thank the people of Mattoon and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” says Keith Hoogland, CEO.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News