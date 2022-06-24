Correction

Area fireworks — The Maroa fireworks will be held at 9 p.m., Saturday, June 25, in Spencer Park. The location was incorrect in the fireworks list on A2 of Friday's JG-TC.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott Perry
Local News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today