Crash closes Interstate 57 at Arcola.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

ARCOLA — Southbound Interstate 57 between Mattoon and Arcola is closed because of a crash, Illinois State Police said.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 203 (Arcola).

This story will be updated.

