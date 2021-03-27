David Glassman: "All in" mentality carries Eastern Illinois University, community through pandemic

Last spring, the Eastern Illinois University community joined the nation…watching and waiting as the novel coronavirus began to spread globally.

As it made its way into the United States, we began to understand that COVID-19 would dramatically change our lives for an unknown period of time. In fact, a year ago I was preparing a message to our students informing them that all classes would be completed remotely after the Spring Break for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester. Uncertainty was the rule.

That’s when something remarkable happened at EIU. The “All In” motto of our campus community pulled us together in a shared desire to provide our students with a safe, yet in-person university experience for the new Fall 2020 academic year. Various teams assembled all across campus to create strategies for any contingency. Our faculty developed and offered multiple learning modalities to reduce congestion in academic buildings and classrooms. We effectively reimagined our housing and dining accommodations, as well as our student life activities. EIU administrators, faculty, and staff literally spent hundreds of hours working collaboratively to prepare EIU for welcoming our students back to a residential living and learning campus.