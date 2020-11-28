Detroit Lions fire coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn

DETROIT -- Matt Patricia opened his final postgame news conference with the Detroit Lions by thanking his wife and children for their support.

Patricia probably knew what was coming.

His boss, general manager Bob Quinn, might not have expected the same fate.

The Lions fired Patricia and Quinn, who hired the coach to replace Jim Caldwell, and effectively ended the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.

The moves were made Saturday, surprising no one.

“It clearly wasn't working," Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said on a Zoom call with reporters.

The duo joins a long list of general managers and coaches that failed to help the franchise win over the last several decades.

Since Detroit won the 1957 NFL title, it has won only one playoff game — and that was way back on Jan. 5, 1992.