Documents show what led to COVID citations against Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub in Normal

NORMAL — The owners of a Normal restaurant who have been vocal critics of the state’s COVID restrictions will have a hearing before the town liquor commission later this month over a citation for violating the rules.
Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub, 305 N. Veterans Parkway, was issued the citation this week for breaking the rules on three occasions, documents show.
Owners Joe and Tony Wargo were not immediately available for comment Friday.
The citation was issued Tuesday, the same day the owners appeared at a news conference with state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, about the state rules.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in early November signed an executive order banning indoor dining and limited gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Carryout and delivery are allowed. The mandates are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 as cases skyrocket across the state.
An independent administrative hearing officer will conduct a hearing scheduled for Dec. 29, said Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day. A report will be given to the Liquor Commission, which is also the Normal Town Council, to issue a recommendation.
They could issue a written warning, a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation, suspend the license for 150 days or revoke the permit. The owners can appeal to the state liquor commission.
Day said the town has never issued the maximum fine or suspension for liquor license violations.
The documents show citizen complaints were made to the town on Nov. 6 and 13.
Normal police visited the business and reported violations to three Restore Illinois orders: no indoor dining or bar service; all bar patrons should be seated at tables outside; and no ordering, sitting or congregating at the bar.
An employee interviewed said the restaurant remained opened because of financial hardship, according to the report.
Mayor Chris Koos, who acts as liquor commissioner, on Nov. 15 sent a letter notifying the business, saying: “A failure to comply with the mitigation requirements is a violation of section 4.4 of the Town’s Liquor Code, and a violation of Ordinance 5840, which requires all liquor licensees to abide by the Restore Illinois Guidelines.”
A third citizen complaint was received on Dec. 11 and Normal police found the restaurant in violation, the report shows.
Joe Wargo previously told The Pantagraph they continued operating because the new restrictions were unfair. They followed social distancing, mask use and other rules under previous limits, he said.
On Tuesday, the Bloomington Liquor Commission fined Joe and Tony Wargo for violations at Joe’s Pub at 3907 General Electric Road in Bloomington, which they also own.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234.
