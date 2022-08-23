Dog park plans move Mattoon Soccer Club to new location

MATTOON — The young players in the Mattoon Soccer Club have begun practicing for their fall season amid uncertainty about where those games will be played.

This travel soccer club for ages 9-11 had played its home games in recent years on a 2.4-acre field in the city's youth sports Roundhouse Complex, a field that the city announced in late May will become home to the planned Mattoon Community Dog Park this fall. The club is now holding practices at the former Columbian Elementary School lot along South 27th Street near Mattoon High School in preparation for its four home games in October.

"I am extremely disappointed in the City Council's decision to build the dog park on the only public park space for soccer in Mattoon," said Kyle Thompson, co-organizer of the Mattoon Soccer Club.

Thompson said he has spoken recently to city officials and heard that the only option for the club, for now, is to utilize the school district's Columbian lot. He said the bumpy surface of this lot is not as smooth of a playing surface as the Roundhouse Complex soccer field.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said they have reached out to the school district to see if the city can help improve the playing surface of the Columbian lot in the near term, while considering possible alternative locations for the Mattoon Soccer Club's next season.

"We are looking at a couple different places and seeing what's available," Gill said.

The Columbian Lot does host Mattoon High School junior varsity practices. The Mattoon High School's newly resurfaced campus soccer field is currently the site of practices and games for the school's current boys team season.

Thompson said it's frustrating to see the community lose a public soccer field that was used by his club and at least two other youth teams as participation in this sport grows. He said another public soccer field was lost when a second baseball diamond opened in 2021 at Lawson Park. He said the Mattoon Area Family YMCA's youth soccer program was able to move from Lawson to the grounds of Mattoon Middle School.

Mattoon City Council member Jim Closson, who is a council representative on the dog park committee, said the dog park project needed to reach a date for opening this site after kicking off its fundraising campaign in late 2019.

Closson said the Roundhouse Complex field offers existing utilities, parking, sidewalks and other infrastructure. He said this infrastructure is not available at the previous prospective dog park site on an undeveloped city lot along South 12th Street, southwest of Williams Elementary School. He said creating this infrastructure on South 12th would have cost up to $200,000. He added that city park department staffing is down by 35%, which would make maintaining the 12th Street site difficult.

Both Gill and Closson said the city is looking into other soccer field options for next year and see opportunities for local youth teams being able to ultimately use fields at the proposed Mattoon Sports Complex at the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16. The complex's organizers plan to open its indoor facility by fall 2023 and its outdoor facilities by spring 2024, although this project is still in its development phase.

Mark Masse, who coaches a soccer club with Charleston and Mattoon youths on its roster, said at the Aug. 16 City Council meeting that he feels the city of Mattoon has not been supportive of soccer. He said large soccer facilities such as the one in Rantoul are drawing teams from throughout the region to tournaments that could potentially be held in Mattoon.

"If the city of Mattoon can't, maybe the (Mattoon Sports) Complex can," Masse said.