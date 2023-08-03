MATTOON — The Illinois State Police has reported that a driver died from injuries suffered during a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57.
A state police press release reported that the fatal crash occurred at approximately 1:22 p.m. at milepost 185 on southbound I-57 along the southern edge of Mattoon.
The driver and passenger of one of the commercial vehicles were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where the driver was later pronounced dead. The state police reported that no further information is available at this time.
Part of southbound I-57 was shut down and traffic was diverted due to the initial crash and another crash that occurred as traffic was backing up on the roadway.
A long line of semitrailer trucks and other vehicles used U.S. 45 to travel through Mattoon until the interstate was reopened at approximately 10:05 p.m.