MATTOON — The Illinois State Police has reported that a driver died from injuries sustained during a collision involving two commercial motor vehicles Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57.

A State Police press release reported that the fatal collision occurred at approximately 1:22 p.m. at milepost 185 on I-57 southbound along the southern edge of Mattoon.

The driver and passenger of one of the commercial vehicles were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where the driver was later pronounced deceased. The State Police reported that no further information is available at this time.

Part of southbound I-57 was shut down and traffic was diverted due to the initial crash and another crash that occurred as traffic was backing up on the roadway.

A long line of semitrucks and other vehicles used U.S. 45 to travel through Mattoon until the interstate was reopened at approximately 10:05 p.m.

