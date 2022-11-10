Eastern Illinois cross country headed to NCAA Midwest Regional

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's and women's cross country will compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional Friday at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

The women's race will begin at 11 a.m. competing at the 6K distance while the men will run at noon at the 10K distance. The event will be run at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course and be streamed live on YouTube.

The EIU men and women enter the Midwest Regional as the Ohio Valley Conference Champions. The Panther men won their third straight OVC title and 10th overall two weeks ago in Cookeville, Tenn. The EIU women won their third-ever OVC Championship. The Panther men climbed into the final regular season NCAA Regional rankings landing at No. 14.

At the OVC Championships, Dustin Hatfield and Adam Swanson both earned first team All-OVC honors for the men while Kate Bushue and Mackenzie Aldridge earned first team honors for the women. The EIU women added second team All-OVC efforts from Sarah Carr and Katie Springer while Andrew Pilat earned second team All-OVC honors for the men.

Last season, Hatfield and Lindsey Carlson earned All-Region honors for the EIU men and women with Top 25 finishes. Hatfield competed at the NCAA National Championships. This year's NCAA National Championship will be hosted by Oklahoma State on Nov. 19.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Panthers open with win

The EIU women's basketball overcame an early double-digit deficit to earn a 65-54 home win over the Missouri-St. Louis Tritons on Monday to begin the season 1-0 for the fifth consecutive year.

EIU's Lariah Washington scored nine points in the final quarter to help put the game on ice. Washington led all scorers with 22 points, 15 of which came in the second half. She also recorded six rebounds and three steals. Macy McGlone was a force in the paint, scoring a career high 11 points, grabbing a career high-tying eight rebounds, and blocking a career-high four shots. Miah Monahan also scored 11 points and set a new career high with seven assists.

"We really struggled to make shots in the second quarter," said head coach Matt Bollant. "I just felt like we stayed with it and grinded a little bit, and then when shots went down, it made the defense a little bit easier as well."

Up next, the Panthers begin a two-game road stretch at 6 p.m. Monday in Macomb against Western Illinois.

SOFTBALL

Panthers sign five

EIU softball coach Tara Archibald announced the addition of five players for the Panthers 2024 softball roster as the NCAA National Signing Day opened on Wednesday. Set to wear the blue and white next season are Karson Davey, Emily Konkel, Sophia Olman, McKenzie Oslanzi and Hannah Taylor.

Archibald is entering her fourth season leading the Panthers program having guided EIU back to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament last season.

"This is a very talented and competitive class that will add tremendous depth to our roster in all areas of the game,," Archibald said.

Davey is a middle infielder from Montgomery who played at Yorkville; Konkel is a utility player from Teutopolis; Olman is a catcher from South Elgin who attends St. Charles North; Oslanzi is a righthanded pitcher from Marseilles who attends Ottawa Township; and Taylor is an infielder from Hope, Ind., who attends Hauser High School.