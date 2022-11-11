Eastern Illinois falls to Illinois State in home debut

CHARLESTON — Illinois State made its first trip to First Mid Court at Lantz Arena in more than 40 years and the home opener for Eastern Illinois would provide shades of some of the rivalry games the two teams had when they were one time conference foes.

But in the end, Illinois State held on for a 54-49 win over EIU. The Redbirds moved to 1-1 and EIU fell to 0-2.

"A win is a win. On the road, it was a tough game," said ISU's Luke Kasubke, who led the Redbirds with a career-high 16 points. "We knew it would be a tough and not easy, so it was good to grind out that W."

The Panthers trailed 28-16 at the half after shooting just 26 percent from the floor in the opening half. EIU's intense defense was able to keep the Panthers in the game, as they cut the margin to 32-30 on a Sincere Malone driving lay-up with 11:32 left in the game.

EIU knotted the game at 32-32 with 9:36 left, knocking down a pair of free throws as he finished with a team-high 14 points, the only Panther in double figures.

Kasubke countered with a 3-pointer to put the Redbirds back in front. ISU was 9-of-22 from 3-point range, including 5-of-11 in the second half. Kasubke was 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

EIU cut the ISU lead down to one possession four more times over the final six-and-a-half minutes. With ISU clinging to a 50-47 lead with 1:05 left, EIU had the ball and called a timeout.

When play resumed, the Redbirds went to a zone for the first time this season. The Panthers were caught off guard and Caleb Donaldson missed a 3-pointer.

"Marty (Simmons) is very good at timeouts. He's an offensive guru," said Pedon of EIU's head coach. "We pondered it (a zone) earlier, and they drew up a play to iso drive and draw a foul. They did. We said let's try it (the zone), let's do it. (Assistant) Coach Rob Judson suggested that, and I said let's do it. I think maybe it took them out of rhythm."

EIU did cut ISU's lead to one point with 31 seconds left after a Yaakema Rose Jr.'s lay-up, but ISU held on.

For EIU, Nick Ellington had a pair of dunks that resulted in three-point plays in the run — he scored eight points off the bench. The Panthers held Kendall Lewis to just four points, but the forward did pull down 14 rebounds. Rose led EIU with eight boards.

Malachi Poindexter (11 pts) and Joe Petrakis (10 pts) both joined Kasubke in double figures for the Redbirds.

ISU said the EIU crowd was a factor in its struggling offense — it sounded much louder than 1,385.

"This environment can get deafening in here and reminds me of a small college that I would have played in," said Pedon. "I think that's underrated, especially when you have a team that hasn't competed on the road together."