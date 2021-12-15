Eastern Illinois football signs 16 players on December National Signing Day

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois announced it signed 16 players for December National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Here's a look at each of the players in the class:

Bryce Burnett (OL, 6-4, 270, Westville) – Played both offensive and defensive line at Westville … during COVID-19 shortened 2021 spring season finished with 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in five games played… as a senior earned All-Vermilion Valley Football Conference honors on defense… helped lead team to a 7-3 record as a senior as team made the IHSA Class 2A playoffs… defensive unit allowed just 12 points per game during senior season.

Carson Fichtel (OL, 6-3, 300, Heath, Texas) – Played offensive line at Rockwall-Heath for coach Mike Spradlin... anchored an offensive line that had back-to-back 11 win seasons… team advanced to the third round of the Texas 6A D2 state playoffs during senior season… team advanced t to the Regional Finals, quarterfinal round during junior… son of former EIU Hall of Fame offensive lineman Brad Fichtel.

Monte "MJ" Flowers Jr. (RB, 6-1, 207, Cincinnati, Ohio) – Played running back for coach Shawn Cutright at Colerain… rushed for 1,404 yards and 17 touchdowns during senior season averaging 7 yards per carry… named a first team All-Greater Miami Conference selection and to the Southwest District Division I second team… helped lead team to first round of Ohio D1 state playoffs… as a junior rushed for 865 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games.

Don'yae Freeman (LB, 6-1, 230, Cincinnati, Ohio) – Played both running back and linebacker for coach Harry McCal at Aiken … as a senior had 89 tackles in eight games with 68 solo stops… had five sacks with one interception and one forced fumble… on offense rushed for 562 yards and one score… was a first-team All-Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference selection as a junior and senior, was an honorable mention selection as a sophomore.

Alex Ginnever (SB, 6-5, 225, Wentzville, Mo.) – Played tight end and defensive end for coach Ethan Place at Holt… during senior season had 36 catches for 651 yards and seven touchdowns… helped lead team to a 13-1 record losing in the Missouri Class 5 state championship game… finished prep career with more than 1,200 yards receiving and five 100-yard receiving games… was a first team All-State selection as a senior.

Diego Oliver (DB, 6-0, 180, Chicago Kenwood) – Played defensive back for former Eastern Illinois football player Sinque Turner at Kenwood Academy … earned All-City honors and All-Chicago Public League Illini (Red Bird) Conference honors as a senior… helped lead Kenwood Academy to a 10-3 record as a senior advancing to the IHSA Class 6A playoffs … finished season with 40 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

Jay Pearson (RB, 6-0, 195, McKees Rocks, Pa.) – Played multiple positions for coach LaRoi Johnson at Sto-Rox… saw time as a defensive back, safety, running back and wide receiver during prep career… had 47 tackles with two interceptions and three pass break-ups during senior season… helped lead team to a 12-1 record advancing to the third round of Pennsylvania Class 2A state playoffs… on offense rushed for just under 1,200 yards with 19 touchdowns during senior year.

Cody Silzer (DL, 6-3, 250, Lockport) – Played defensive line for coach George Czart at Lockport… helped lead team to a 13-1 record winning the IHSA Class 8A State Championship as a senior… starter on a defensive unit that posted five shutouts during the season allowing just 7.8 points per game for the season… had one pass break-up in State Championship game… had 30 tackles with ten tackles for loss.

Cole Silzer (DL, 6-3, 250, Lockport) - Started on the Lockport defensive line with his brother … had one pass break-up and a fumble recovery in State Championship game… had 42 tackles with 8.5 sacks… earned first team All-South West Suburban Conference Blue honors as a senior.

Cody Green (K, 5-11, 170, Little Elm, Texas) – Was a kicker and punter for coach Jeff Rayburn at Lone Star … team posted a 9-3 record during senior season advancing to the Texas Class 5A D1 state playoff second round… made 12 field goals during the season.

Cameron Thompson (WR, 6-0, 185, Boardman, Ohio) – Played wide receiver and safety for coach Seth Antram at Boardman… played in nine games as a senior finishing year with 23 receptions for 484 yards and four touchdowns… on defense made 15 tackles at safety … was a two-time first team All-American Conference selection and twice named a second team All-North East Ohio selection.

Johnathan Arellano (OL, 6-5, 310, Lancaster, Calif.) – Played at at Bishop Alemany and one season at College of the Canyons … college team posted an 8-3 record in 2021 reaching the CCCAA playoff quarterfinals … blocked for an offense that averaged 29.7 points per game and 406 yards of total offense per game… was a first team All-Mission League selection in high school.

Terrance Shaw (OL, 6-4, 315, Clearwater, Fla.) – Played offensive center at Coffeyville CC for three seasons, including shortened COVID-19 year… during fall of 2021 was named honorable mention All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference… helped team post a 6-3 record with an appearance in the Heart of Texas Bowl in 2021… offensive unit averaged 330 yards and 24 points per game… played high school football at Clearwater.

Maximus Stineman (OL, 6-5, 295, Ewa, Hawaii) – Played one season at Allan Hancock College… helped team post a 5-5 record averaging 250 yards per game on offense… named a first team All-League selection as a freshman… prepped at Saint Joseph HS earning All-League honors as an offensive lineman during senior season.

Adarius Thomas (RB, 5-8, 190, Newton, Ga.) – Played running back for three seasons at Butler CC including shortened 2020-21 COVID-19 shortened season… during fall of 2021 rushed for 634 yards and five touchdowns… rushed for 87 yards in KJCCC first round playoff win… rushed for 843 yards and four touchdowns in fall of 2019… played high school football at Newton (Ga.), accounting for more than 1,000 yards of total offense during senior year.

Iraken Armstead II (QB, 6-3, 215, South Bend, Ind.) – Transfer from University of Virginia… was a two-year member of Cavaliers team… in 2021 appeared in nine games… in 2020 appeared in four of first five games before suffering a season ending injury… attended Adams HS playing quarterback and safety … back-to-back first-team All-NIC selection… passed for 1,078 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior while rushing for 610 yards and nine touchdowns … rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247sports.com.

