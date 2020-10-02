Eastern Illinois football's Mark Williams ready to step out of father Darryl Williams' shadow

"My memories of him as a player are from looking at film after the fact," Williams said. "I was born during the last couple of years of him playing in the league, so it's all a blur. It's cool hearing people talk about my dad as a player and what they saw him do on the field."

The older Williams made a name for himself as a safety in the NFL, finishing his career with more than 600 tackles. It would only be natural for people to slot the younger Williams into the same position on the field.

"Naturally I was a safety when I started playing football in seventh grade," he said. "My first game starting, I caught an interception and ran it back for a touchdown; I was able to do the same at the start of my college career."

He eventually moved to his current position of corner and indeed started to step out of his father's shadow at EIU. Williams intercepted a pass in his first career game for the Panthers, returning it 73 yards for a touchdown at Indiana State. He has since picked off at least one pass in each of the following years, and enters his senior season ranked ninth on the EIU career pass break-ups list. For Williams, part of that success came with a maturity after redshirting his first season in Charleston.