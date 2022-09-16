Eastern Illinois, Illinois State meet in Mid-America Classic

NORMAL — After falling short in its upset bid of No. 10 Chattanooga, the Eastern Illinois football team’s attention has been captured by a rivalry game with a trophy on the line.

But it's also a game against some familiar faces for EIU coach Chris Wilkerson.

Illinois State is that rival and the Panthers visit Hancock Stadium on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. nonconference game. The Mid-America Classic trophy goes to the winner.

“We know how much they don’t like us,” said ISU tight end Tanner Taula. “We don’t take it lightly at all.

“There’s probably going to be a lot of emotion in there. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s scrappy. It will be intense for sure.”

ISU has four won straight games in the series and holds a 58-42-9 edge entering the 110th meeting.

Eastern is 0-2 but has shown several positive signs in losses to Northern Illinois (34-27) and FCS No. 10-ranked Chattanooga (38-20).

“This is always a big game,” said ISU coach Brock Spack, a former assistant coach at Eastern. “Eastern is much improved. Chris is already doing a good job there.”

Chris Wilkerson, the Panthers’ first-year coach, was recruited to Eastern by Spack and played his first season with Spack as his position coach in 1990. Spack also coached at Wyoming and Purdue before taking over as ISU coach in 2009.

“This is an interesting game for me personally,” Wilkerson said. “I know Brock and his program very, very well. He has built and established a phenomenal football program at Illinois State. They take pride in being a physical, tough team, and they do play with his identity.”

Panthers quarterback Jonah O’Brien has completed 69 percent of his passes for 459 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Justin Thomas is the leading receiver with 12 catches for 122 yards. Markenzy Pierre has a team-high 166 rushing yards.

“I’m super pleased with what I’ve seen so far,” Wilkerson said. “But we have room to improve.”

The Eastern coach is impressed with ISU’s run defense and called Redbird outside linebackers Zeke Vandenburgh and Jeremiah Jordan “phenomenal edge players who can rush the passer.”

The Panthers have surrendered eight sacks in two games.

ISU was a heavy favorite to dispose of Valparaiso last week but had to hang on for a 28-21 victory after opening its season with a strangely more encouraging 38-0 loss to then-No. 18-ranked Wisconsin.

Redbird quarterback Zack Annexstad has passed for 382 yards and two touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes. Tight end Bryson Deming has a team-high five receptions as nine ISU receivers have at least two catches.

Tailback Wenkers Wright rushed for 101 yards against Valpo. Spack wants to see his offense improve on the 3.4 yards per carry in that contest.

“Wenkers is a real good player. He’s our starter right now. But we’ve got very capable backs behind him that can come in and play at any time,” Spack said. “They complement each other real well. Our running game needs to be better than it was last week, and I know it will be.”

The Redbirds will again be without cornerback Braden Price because of a knee injury. Deandre Lamont has stepped into the starting lineup in Price's place.

“Deandre definitely stepped up,” said Jackson. “He can play some ball, too.”

Jack Takerian will serve as ISU’s punter and place-kicker for a third straight game. Spack said kicker Josh Jasek (muscle pull) is available but has not practiced enough to his liking

The game will be broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network.

About the rivalry

Eastern Illinois and Illinois State will meet for the 110th time in the Mid-America Classic on Saturday night. The rivalry is the eighth longest played non-Ivy League FCS series between schools (16th overall among FCS schools counting Ivy League). The schools first met in 1901 with EIU winning 28-0. The schools began playing for a traveling trophy in the rivalry with the 100th meeting of the series on Sept. 1, 2011 (a 33-26 EIU win). The two schools have missed playing just three times since World War II - in 1996 due to conference realignment, in 2001 due to 9/11 and in 2020 due to COVID.