Eastern Illinois men's basketball notches first Ohio Valley Conference win

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois men's basketball built a 15 point lead early in the second half before holding on to beat Tennessee Tech, 87-81, in Ohio Valley Conference play Saturday afternoon at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.
After a seesaw battle for most of the first half, EIU (4-5 overall, 1-1 in the OVC) closed the half on an 8-3 run and led 45-38 at the half. Kashawn Charles knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during the run and finished 6-of-6 from the floor and 4-of-4 from 3-point range, scoring 16 points.
The Panthers then went on a 12-2 run to open the second half with baskets by Josiah Wallace and George Dixon capping the run. The Panthers led 57-42 with 16:56 remaining. Wallace finished with 19 points in his return to the EIU lineup after missing Wednesday's game at Eastern Kentucky due to COVID-19 protocols.
EIU kept the lead at 15 for the next two-and-a-half minutes, with Wallace answering baskets by Tennessee Tech (1-10, 1-3) on two occasions.
The Golden Eagles chipped away at the lead, it to 63-58 with 12:20 to play following a 10-0 run. Keishawn Davidson and Shandon Goldman both drained 3-pointers during the run for TTU. Davidson (12 pts) and Goldman (13 pts) were two of the four TTU players to finish in double figures.
A 3-pointer by Jr. Clay made it a one possession game with 10:08 to play at 68-65 before Wallace answered with a 3-pointer for EIU.
Damaria Franklin brought Tennessee Tech within two points with a layup with 7:53 to play, making it 73-71. Marvin Johnson's dunk off a TTU turnover with 6:37 to play put the Panthers back up four, and Tennessee Tech would never get within one possession the remainder of the game. Johnson posted his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 assists.
Franklin finished with 25 points to lead all scorers while Clay added 19 for TTU.
The Panthers played without senior guard Mack Smith, who was out with an injury suffered late in the EKU game. On Wednesday, Smith set the NCAA record for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer at 89 straight.
EIU WOMEN
CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball led much of Saturday's game against Tennessee Tech, but another bad third quarter led to another loss for the Panthers, 72-67.
EIIU (3-5, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) held TTU (4-2, 2-1) to 28 points in the first half, but let up 44 in the second half. Morgan Litwiller and Lariah Washington each had great days for EIU, with Litwiller scoring 17 points, collecting six rebounds and tallying a career-high five assists. Washington netted a game-high 21 points along with her six rebounds. Abby Wahl scored her 30th career game in double-digit scoring.
The Panthers and Golden Eagles went back and forth in a defensive battle in the first quarter, with EIU playing great team defense against one of the better offensive teams in the OVC. Early fouls on Mackenzie Coleman allowed Eastern to keep the Golden Eagles at bay.
The Panthers lead 23-19 after a quarter and had Tennessee Tech frazzled early in the second quarter. The Golden Eagles couldn't find their momentum while the Panthers had turned it on, and the fast break offense thrived. Litwiller led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points, 9 of which coming off three-pointers. The Panthers went into halftime with a 36-28 lead.
The Panthers started the third quarter with momentum, but the Golden Eagles managed to get back in the game towards the end in yet another game in which EIU led at half only to struggle in the third. Mackenzie Coleman gave the Golden Eagles their first lead, but the Panthers fought back and tied the game back up. Eastern Illinois managed to retain the lead going into the fourth quarter, but by just 1, 52-51.
The fourth quarter remained more of the same — closely contested. The Panthers and Golden Eagles went back and forth, but neither team could pull too far away. Washington showed her clutch abilities on offense, as she scored 10 points in the final quarter. The Golden Eagles made three consecutive three-pointers and regained the lead, 67-63.
Bench play continued to plague EIU — the Panthers bench has been outscored 85-28 in conference games. The Panthers fall to 2-4 when the opposing team records more turnovers. Their next game is Thursday, Jan. 8, against Murray State.