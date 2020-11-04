Eastern Illinois men's basketball picked fifth; Smith, Wallace named preseason All-OVC

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Eastern Illinois men's basketball was selected fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll while seniors Mack Smith and Josiah Wallace were both named to the preseason All-OVC team as the league released both polls today.

EIU posted a 17-15 record last season under head coach Jay Spoonhour. Wallace was a first team All-OVC selection last season for the second straight year, leading EIU in scoring at 15.4 points per game. Smith was a second team All-OVC performer last year and enters the season as the NCAA Division I active leader in consecutive games with a made 3-pointer at 81 straight.

In a vote of Ohio Valley Conference head men's basketball coaches and communication directors, rivals Austin Peay and Murray State were picked the preseason favorites for the 2020-21 season. It marks the first time since 2009-10 that the poll has produced co-favorites.

Austin Peay picked up nine first-place votes while Murray State garnered 10 top nods as each finished with 226 points. Belmont received the other five first-place votes.

The OVC Preseason Men's Basketball Team is headlined by Austin Peay senior Terry Taylor, who was named OVC Preseason Player of the Year for the second-straight season.