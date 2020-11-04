Eastern Illinois men's basketball picked fifth; Smith, Wallace named preseason All-OVC

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Eastern Illinois men's basketball was selected fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll while seniors Mack Smith and Josiah Wallace were both named to the preseason All-OVC team as the league released both polls today.
EIU posted a 17-15 record last season under head coach Jay Spoonhour. Wallace was a first team All-OVC selection last season for the second straight year, leading EIU in scoring at 15.4 points per game. Smith was a second team All-OVC performer last year and enters the season as the NCAA Division I active leader in consecutive games with a made 3-pointer at 81 straight.
In a vote of Ohio Valley Conference head men's basketball coaches and communication directors, rivals Austin Peay and Murray State were picked the preseason favorites for the 2020-21 season. It marks the first time since 2009-10 that the poll has produced co-favorites.
Austin Peay picked up nine first-place votes while Murray State garnered 10 top nods as each finished with 226 points. Belmont received the other five first-place votes.
The OVC Preseason Men's Basketball Team is headlined by Austin Peay senior Terry Taylor, who was named OVC Preseason Player of the Year for the second-straight season.
Last year, Eastern Illinois won its final four games of the regular season to finish 9-9 in conference play and qualify for the OVC Tournament, where the Panthers topped Jacksonville State in the first round.
Included in its late-season winning streak was a 27-point second half come-from-behind victory over Murray State, marking just the seventh time in Division I history that a team trailed by that many points in the second half and come back to win.
Spoonhour enters his ninth year with the program, which makes him the longest-active tenured coach in the OVC. The team returns Wallace, who had a streak of seven-straight 20-plus point games — the longest streak in the program since 2001-02. Last year Smith extended his streak of consecutive games with a made 3-pointer to 81, which is just seven away from tying the all-time NCAA record (88 by Illinois' Cory Bradford). Overall Smith made 79 3-pointers a year ago and his 214 career 3-pointers ranks him third in Eastern Illinois history.
The 2020-21 season will see the first regular season games played on November 25. The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will be held March 3-6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, for the fourth straight year.
UWvEIU01.jpg
UWvEIU02.jpg
UWvEIU03.jpg
UWvEIU04.jpg
UWvEIU05.jpg
UWvEIU06.jpg
UWvEIU07.jpg
UWvEIU07a.jpg
UWvEIU08.jpg
UWvEIU09.jpg
UWvEIU10.jpg
UWvEIU13.jpg
UWvEIU14.jpg
UWvEIU15.jpg
UWvEIU15.jpg
UWvEIU17.jpg
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
