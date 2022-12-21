Eastern Illinois men's basketball upsets Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

IOWA CITY, Iowa — After staying close early, the Eastern Illinois men's basketball team caught fire in the second half and beat Iowa 92-83 for the program's second-ever win against a Big Ten school.

The win was EIU's fourth ever against a Power Five Conference school, the others coming in 1974, 1987 and 2019. The EIU win also snapped Iowa's 24-game home non-conference win streak. Iowa was a 30-plus point favorite on FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK.

Iowa (8-4) looked in control from the tip with an 18-4 run to start the game, but EIU (4-9) whittled the lead to five after a Caleb Donaldson 3-pointer with 3:46 left in the half. Iowa led 45-37 at half, but a pair of dunks by Kinyon Hodges early in the second half sparked a 9-2 run by the Panthers, who closed the Iowa lead to one with 16:17 left.

A 3-pointer by Yaakema Rose Jr., with 14:31 gave the Panthers their first lead of the second half. The margin grew to four on another pair of back-to-back dunks by Hodges sparking an 8-3 run.

Key 3-pointers by Dan Luers and Donaldson in the second half allowed the Panthers margin to grow.

EIU had 54-10 advantage in bench scoring and won the battle on the glass by a 42-38 margin, Sincere Malone, Kyle Thomas and Jermaine Hamlin all had seven rebounds for EIU.

Hodges had six dunks and finished with a team-high 22 points. Four other Panthers also scored in double figures — Donaldson finished with 16 points, Rose had 13, Kyle Thomas had 13 and Luers had 10.

The Panthers were 21 of 29 after intermission (72%), including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, while the Hawkeyes went 2 of 17 behind the arc and 11 of 36 overall (31%).

Filip Rebraca scored 24 points. Patrick McCaffery had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The start of the game was moved up 4 1/2 hours due to the weather forecast. Eastern Illinois lost by 30 to Illinois and 23 to Ohio State earlier in the season.

EIU opens Ohio Valley Conference play next Thursday hosting Lindenwood. Iowa returns to Big Ten action on Dec. 29 at Nebraska.

