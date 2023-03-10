CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois softball team will open Ohio Valley Conference play on the road at UT Martin.

The Panthers (10-9) won last week's Bellarmine Tournament, posting a 4-1 record and closing the event with four straight wins. The Panthers were picked to finish fourth in the OVC preseason poll. UT Martin was tabbed the preseason favorite, garnering 11 of the 18 first place votes. The Skyhawks hold a 6-8 record entering conference play.

EIU's Lindy Milkowski was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for the second time after her weekend performance at the Bellarmine Tournament. In four games, Milkowski hit .500 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

She had a slugging percentage of 1.250 for the weekend. EIU closed out the tournament with a Monday morning run-rule win over Valparaiso in which Milkowski added one hit to finish the weekend hitting .474. For the season, she leads the OVC in runs scored (17) and home runs (8) while being tied with UT Martin's Kaci Fuller for the league lead in RBI with 20. Milkowski is hitting .339.

Three Panthers had big weekend's at the plate during the Bellarmine Tournament hitting .400 or better. The Panthers hit .327 as a team during five games in Louisville. Rachel Kaufman hit .471 with one double and Amber Cieplinski hit .400 with four doubles. For the season EIU is hitting .300 as a team, which ranks second in the OVC behind UT Martin at .335.

In the pitching circle, Alexa Rehmeier tossed a complete game shutout in the Monday win over Valparaiso. For the weekend tournament she posted a 1-0 record with nine innings of work and 1.56 ERA. As a team EIU had a 2.46 team ERA for the weekend allowing just 13 earned runs in the four games.

BASEBALL

Matthews-Hampton honored again

Eastern Illinois' Ky Matthews-Hampton earned his second Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week award after his performance against Dayton during a 8-1 victory last Sunday.

Hampton is the only EIU pitcher to start 3-0 this season and is one of two in the OVC. Jake Bockenstedt from SIUE was also named the co-Pitcher of the Week by the OVC.

During Sunday's game, Hampton put forth his longest outing of the season, going 8.2 innings. In all three of his starts this season he has gone at least six innings. In the OVC he leads all pitchers in innings pitched with 21.2.

Hampton threw to all but one batter in the win. Over the 8.2 innings, Hampton allowed eight hits and only one run surrendered. Dayton hitters hit just .242 off of him over the course of the game and only had two extra base hits.

In the OVC, Hampton ranks third in the OVC in ERA (1.66), eighth in opp. batting average (.222), fourth in earned runs allowed (4) and sixth in walks allowed (5). Hampton will be back on the mound next weekend at Arkansas State.

