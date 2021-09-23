Echo is an approximately 14 week old, 3# female kitten. She has been flea treated, spayed and microchipped. Her adoption... View on PetFinder
Bill Duey opened the Fit-2-Serve building in 2014 in a former church, 1320 Lafayette Ave., and planted its first community garden there.
Mattoon and Charleston police said the person who died was driving a vehicle that fled from officers during earlier traffic stop attempts.
This interchange is a vital link between the two communities with over 17,000 cars passing through on a daily basis.
The Mattoon Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify two people.
One of the defendants was allegedly in possession of firearms as a felon, approximately 226 grams of meth, and U.S. currency.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Check out all of Friday night's final scores.
As soon as she heard the nearby gunshots, Marquisha Collins quickly pulled her car out of the store parking lot in East St. Louis, knowing she had to move fast to protect her little children in the back seat.
MATTOON — William "Bill" Duey, age 55, of Mattoon passed away at 9:08 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital.
The collision caused the Missouri driver's westbound car to go into the median and then roll into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.
