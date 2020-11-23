Effingham Public Library eyes expansion

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library has taken its first formal step toward expanding its service area. The library board last week approved a plan to hire a consultant to help staff gather information about expanding the library's borders past the Effingham city limits.
"Over half the county is unserved," said the library's director, Amanda McKay. She estimates that of the roughly 35,000 people in Effingham County, there are 19,000 who do not live in a library district.
While the borders of the expansion are not yet defined, McKay said she hopes to add large portions of the county into the library's service area — and tax base.
"The library's goal is to get library service to as many people as we can. The vehicle for that is immaterial," McKay said.
The board approved hiring James Rachlin of Meristem Advisors, a consulting group that specializes in working with government bodies, to help with the project.
"He will help develop a financial model," said McKay. In order to incorporate more communities into the library's service area, the library needs to be able to project what the costs would be.
The library will need to buy books to add to its 50,000-volume collection if it increases the number of people it serves. But with a larger tax base, McKay is aiming to maintain or even lower the library's current tax rate.
"We're paying him to do that math," McKay said, referring to Rachlin.
Rachlin's services will cost the library several thousand dollars depending on how long it takes to develop the model and what other services, like presentations, the library chooses to pay for.
"Having a consultant or somebody to help with this would be good," said Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller at the board's Nov. 16 meeting. The library is a government arm of the city.
In addition to Meristem Advisors, McKay said she has been working with EveryLibrary, a political action committee, for guidance on the technical and legal mechanics of the project.
This expansion has been in the works at the library for some time, with talk of it going back decades, according to McKay.
"Back when conversations started about this, we actually had a pretty big to-do list," McKay said. This "to-do list" included working on financial aspects of running the library in addition to acquiring and renovating the building the library operates in now.
"When we were doing the building expansion, that was definitely on our minds." McKay said. "This is the next logical step."
The library is currently focusing on gathering information. Once it has collected information and can demonstrate feasibility for the expansion, the library will move into setting up the legal framework for the expansion.
"We have talked in the past about different ways we do this," said Matt Greider, co-president of the library board.
McKay expects the matter will go to a referendum vote in the next few years. While the library cannot campaign on behalf of a political issue, McKay expects a committee to form around the issue.
"We would certainly be gathering names and forwarding them," said McKay.
Effingham Public Library isn't the only library in the county that has tackled expansion. Over the past 15 years, Altamont Public Library has tried expanding beyond Altamont's borders three times. The goal is to cover all of Altamont School District.
Each time it comes to vote, it's close, but has yet to succeed. The first referendum on the matter was incredibly close.
"By the end of voting, there was a complete tie," said Altamont Public Library Director Beth Speers. She recalls that it was the final ballot that broke the tie.
"Always, we have resistance from people who have farms and outbuildings," Speers said, attributing it to the fact that the library collects property taxes. "No one likes being taxed."
Speers believes the benefits of expansion are worth the fight.
"We may do it again. I think we will," she said.
McKay said she is not looking to expand Effingham Public Library's district to incorporate Altamont School District.
The Effingham library's board is expected to meet for a retreat in December or January to iron out some of the details and goals of the expansion project.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!