Ever since she was a small child, Elizabeth Davis knew she wanted to be a hospital nurse.

"I wanted to help people who were acutely ill, ease their suffering, and make their experience as pleasant as possible. In short, I love people," said Davis, a registered nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

“I can say that our hospital is led by a group of compassionate people who prioritize quality and safety,” said Davis, 39. “It is my hope that the same is true throughout the rest of our community.”

One of the biggest challenges during her 17-year career, was getting used to the sudden emergencies.

"They used to frighten me. Now, I want to be the first one to respond," she said.

The hardest part of the job remains having to call someone to tell them their loved one has passed away, Davis said.

“My biggest accomplishment is to make a difference and shine the light of Jesus into the lives of every patient and person with whom I come in contact,” she said.

For those who are considering nursing as a career, Davis said they should enter this field because they “love people — not just for a paycheck.”

“When entering college for nursing, be ready to study, study, study!,” she said. “But know that once you graduate, every moment of your efforts will be rewarded.”

Davis occasionally treats herself with a cup of coffee and enjoys spending her downtime at the United Pentecostal Tabernacle, in Charleston, teaching Sunday school and playing the piano.

