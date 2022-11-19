Entertainment, Sports & Play
Best Bowling Alley
- Lucky Strike Alley - Winner
- Mattoon Lanes LLC - Favorite
- EIU Lanes - Favorite
Best Golf Course
- Meadowview Golf Course - Winner
- Charleston Country Club - Favorite
- Mattoon Golf & Country Club - Favorite
Best Local Festival
- Bagelfest - Winner
- Broom Corn Festival - Favorite
- Coles County Fair - Favorite
Best Place for Family Fun
- Aikman Wildlife Adventure - Winner
- Douglas-Hart Nature Center - Favorite
- Dirty's Bar & Grill - Favorite
Best Place for Karaoke
- Joe's Bar, Gaming & Live Music - Winner
- Brick House Bar & Grill - Favorite
- WB’s Pub & Grub - Favorite
Favorite Weekend Activity
- Lake Charleston spillway park - Winner
- Douglas-Hart Nature Center - Favorite
- Aikman Wildlife Adventure - Favorite
