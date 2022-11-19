 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Entertainment, Sports & Play

From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners series
  • 0

Entertainment, Sports & Play

Best Bowling Alley

  • Lucky Strike Alley - Winner
  • Mattoon Lanes LLC - Favorite
  • EIU Lanes - Favorite

Best Golf Course

  • Meadowview Golf Course - Winner
  • Charleston Country Club - Favorite
  • Mattoon Golf & Country Club - Favorite

Best Local Festival

  • Bagelfest - Winner
  • Broom Corn Festival - Favorite
  • Coles County Fair - Favorite

Best Place for Family Fun

  • Aikman Wildlife Adventure - Winner
  • Douglas-Hart Nature Center - Favorite
  • Dirty's Bar & Grill - Favorite

Best Place for Karaoke

  • Joe's Bar, Gaming & Live Music - Winner
  • Brick House Bar & Grill - Favorite
  • WB’s Pub & Grub - Favorite

Favorite Weekend Activity 

  • Lake Charleston spillway park - Winner
  • Douglas-Hart Nature Center - Favorite
  • Aikman Wildlife Adventure - Favorite

Parade attendees get thrown an unusual treat during Bagelfest.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News