10 free things to do at the Coles County Fair

CHARLESTON — If fried confections and dizzying carnival rides are the first things that come to mind when you think of the Coles County Fair, you’re not wrong — but there’s plenty more fun to be had once you cross the gates, and it doesn’t cost a dime.
The fair runs Sunday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 7, at the fairgrounds on Madison Avenue in Charleston. For a complete lineup of events, go to www.colescountyfair.net.
Check out the livestock shows. Beef and dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, and more will be on display throughout much of the week, with shows scheduled most mornings. “The livestock shows, to me, are very interesting,” said fair board president Tomi Sue Austin. “The kids show their animals, and you can tell which ones have worked with their animals and which ones haven’t.”
Explore the Art Hall. It opens at 9 a.m. Monday for judging, and will then be open 4-7 p.m. each day through Friday. Locally-made vegetables, flowers, crafts and more will be set up for all to admire.
Enjoy free music. There is no cost to attend the nightly shows on the side stage, located on the south side of the Art Hall. Catch Battle Creek on Sunday, the Frames Band on Monday, the Charleston Community Jazz Band on Tuesday, Black Vinyl, Celestial Apparitions and Invisible Spiders on Wednesday, Tad and Jackie Freezeland on Thursday, and the Frames Band again on Friday.
Fun for the kids. The Farm Bureau Young Leaders will host a free kiddie tractor pull on Tuesday in the show ring. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 5:30.
Pedal to the metal. Participation in the Power Wheels Kids Demo, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, is free for kids ages 3 to 9.
Visit with vendors. Stop by the Merchants Building anytime to see displays from area businesses. You don’t have to buy anything, but it’s a great way to learn about the people and resources available in the community.
The early bird gets free admission. Fair admission is free all day Sunday, July 31, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those younger than 16 get in free anytime.
Save on carnival rides. Carnival rides are 2 for 1 all day Tuesday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Be an observer. It’ll be a hot week, so be sure to take water breaks in the shade and watch the action around you. Seeing others enjoy the fair can be entertainment in itself! And you’re sure to run into friends new and old if you’re paying attention.
Grandstand chairs
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets work as an assembly line Tuesday night at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to remove folding chairs from a storage building, wash them and place them on the grandstand in preparation for the 4-H fair, which starts Sunday. They were taking part in a volunteer work day.
Olivia VonLanken, 12, of Charleston shovels weeds into a wheelbarrow Tuesday evening while working with fellow volunteers Mila Ormiston, 8, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Mallory Homann, 12, of Charleston to prepare the Junior Sheep Barn for the fair.
Coles County 4-H families pitched in Tuesday evening to help get the Junior Sheep Barn and other livestock facilities ready for the 4-H Fair activities that will start Sunday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. They were taking part in a volunteer work day.
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets, Coles County 4-H families and other volunteers took part in a work day Tuesday evening at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to prepare for the 2022 Coles County Fair and 4-H Fair activities, which are scheduled to start on Sunday.
Grandstand chairs
Junior Sheep Barn cleaning
Fairgrounds benches
Cadets help put benches in place Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds.
Tables in the shade
Cadets helped place tables under a canopy.
4-H families at work
Aaron DeRousse, left, and his wife, Susan, prepare food on July 28, 2021, at Fry Guys Grill during the Coles County Fair. The couple started with one trailer and have expanded to include a vast menu at a permanent structure on the grounds.