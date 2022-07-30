10 free things to do at the Coles County Fair

CHARLESTON — If fried confections and dizzying carnival rides are the first things that come to mind when you think of the Coles County Fair, you’re not wrong — but there’s plenty more fun to be had once you cross the gates, and it doesn’t cost a dime.

The fair runs Sunday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 7, at the fairgrounds on Madison Avenue in Charleston. For a complete lineup of events, go to www.colescountyfair.net.

Here are 10 free things you can do this week at the fair:

Check out the livestock shows. Beef and dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, and more will be on display throughout much of the week, with shows scheduled most mornings. “The livestock shows, to me, are very interesting,” said fair board president Tomi Sue Austin. “The kids show their animals, and you can tell which ones have worked with their animals and which ones haven’t.”

Explore the Art Hall. It opens at 9 a.m. Monday for judging, and will then be open 4-7 p.m. each day through Friday. Locally-made vegetables, flowers, crafts and more will be set up for all to admire.

Go to the races. There is no charge to attend the Twilight Harness Racing, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the grandstand.

Enjoy free music. There is no cost to attend the nightly shows on the side stage, located on the south side of the Art Hall. Catch Battle Creek on Sunday, the Frames Band on Monday, the Charleston Community Jazz Band on Tuesday, Black Vinyl, Celestial Apparitions and Invisible Spiders on Wednesday, Tad and Jackie Freezeland on Thursday, and the Frames Band again on Friday.

Fun for the kids. The Farm Bureau Young Leaders will host a free kiddie tractor pull on Tuesday in the show ring. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 5:30.

Pedal to the metal. Participation in the Power Wheels Kids Demo, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, is free for kids ages 3 to 9.

Visit with vendors. Stop by the Merchants Building anytime to see displays from area businesses. You don’t have to buy anything, but it’s a great way to learn about the people and resources available in the community.

The early bird gets free admission. Fair admission is free all day Sunday, July 31, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those younger than 16 get in free anytime.

Save on carnival rides. Carnival rides are 2 for 1 all day Tuesday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Be an observer. It’ll be a hot week, so be sure to take water breaks in the shade and watch the action around you. Seeing others enjoy the fair can be entertainment in itself! And you’re sure to run into friends new and old if you’re paying attention.