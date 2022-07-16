2022 parade, other festivities to have 'Camp Bagelfest' theme

MATTOON — Organizers of the upcoming 2022 Bagelfest have picked a theme that celebrates community members going outdoors for summer fun.

City Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett said the "Camp Bagelfest" theme was inspired by camping increasing in popularity during COVID-19 pandemic public space shutdowns and by summer camps returning to full operation since then. The theme is reflected in this year's Bagelfest logo including marshmallows on sticks ready for the campfire. Bagelfest logo T-shirts are sold at Peterson Park during the festivities there.

Burgett said "Camp Bagelfest" will be a fun outfit theme for families who registered their children for the Baby Bagel Contest 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cross County Mall, and a fun decorating theme for entrants in the parade at 10:30 a.m. July 23 from downtown to Peterson Park.

Other returning favorites at the festival will include the Miss Bagelfest pageants at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Fields Church and the Bagel Bow Wow dog contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Peterson Park. Burgett said moving the dog contest last year from a typically sweltering afternoon to the evening was well received. She said longtime contest organizer Bernie de Buhr anticipates having even more dog owners and spectators involved this year, as a result.

New events this year will include the Battle for the Bagel powerlifting meet that Relentless Fitness of Mattoon plans to hold at 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday at Peterson Park. Burgess said the meet will be a fun throwback to the variety of community oriented activities that were part of Bagelfest when it was held downtown in the past.

"I would like to sprinkle more of those activities into the Bagelfest schedule in the future," Burgett said.

The schedule will once again include three nights of mainstage concerts on Grimes Field at Peterson. The lineup features contemporary Christian artist Jason Gray on Thursday, country act LOCASH on Friday, and the "Rocket Man: Tribute to Sir Elton John" on Saturday. Each concert will be at 8 p.m. Admission to Gray's concert will be free. Tickets for the other two can be purchased in advance by going to mattoonbagelfest2022.eventbrite.com or calling 800-500-6286.

Bagelfest's carnival is set to be open 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1-11 p.m. Friday and noon-11 p.m. July 23. Burgett noted that carnival discount armbands will be available both Wednesday and Thursday nights and on Friday and July 23 afternoons.

The final day of Bagelfest on July 23 will also include the free World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast at 8-10 a.m. at the Demars Center in Peterson. Community leaders started Bagelfest and its breakfast in 1986 to celebrate the opening of the Lender's Bagels factory in Mattoon and have continuously held them since then, other than the COVID-19 cancellation in 2020.