Antique tractor show planned at Coles County Fairgrounds

CHARLESTON — Antique tractor displays, pulls, parades, games and more are planned this week at the Coles County Fairgrounds.

These activities will be part of the 23rd annual East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club antique tractor show, which will also includes a children's pedal tractor pull, food vendors, and live music. Oliver will be the featured tractor brand at this year's show, which will host the Hartland Oliver Collectors group. There is no admission charge to attend the show.

Scheduled events will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the seventh annual Beller & Belch Tractor Pull, featuring seven classes of competition. Registration for this pull will begin at 5 p.m.

Justin Thomas, vice president of the club said Beller & Belch features tractors from recent decades that are older than those at county fair pulls but are bigger and have more horsepower than the antique tractors. He said this pull has been a popular addition to the antique tractor show, but was rained out last year.

"There are a lot of people that are looking forward to coming back and pulling again," Thomas said.

Events on both Friday and Saturday will begin with tractor games at 9 a.m., including a balance beam, followed by a tractor dynamometer horsepower reading demonstration at 10:30 a.m. and a tractor parade at 11:30 a.m. The lineup also will feature threshing demonstrations at 1:30 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Other events will include a tractor drive at 4 p.m. Friday through the countryside; and an antique tractor pull at 1 p.m. and a Battle Creek country band concert at 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Children's activities during the show will include a scavenger hunt throughout Friday, plus a pedal tractor pull at 6 p.m. and a bounce house and obstacle course at 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rollin' Smoke BBQ will be among the food vendors at the antique tractor show. B & G Antique Tractor Parts will have a booth there, as well.