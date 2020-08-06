America's Got Talent contestant Austin Edwards to perform at the Effingham Performance Center

Although Austin loved performing on national television for the America’s Got Talent judges, he is excited to return to his hometown and take the stage at The EPC.

“I have so many amazing memories of Effingham and the surrounding communities,” said Austin. “I remember my hometown of Effingham being like our own little circle of the world that we were fortunate enough to live in. Our communities, even in surrounding counties, would always come together for each other in times of need.

“I cannot wait to come home and perform for such amazing people on our hometown stage at the Effingham Performance Center, which is one of the best performance venues in the entire state,” he added.

Austin said being on America’s Got Talent has been an amazing experience – one that he will not soon forget.

“Being on America’s Got Talent has been an immeasurable feeling of excitement, nervousness and hope,” he said. “I was excited to perform in front of amazing high energy crowds, yet nervous due to the possible negative response to me as an artist.”

Prices for the Austin Edwards concert are $15 for all seats. Prices do not include taxes or fees. Public sale for tickets opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 5.