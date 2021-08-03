Applications accepted for Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant

CHARLESTON — Thanks again to the generosity of Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike, it is time again for art organizations within the East Central Illinois region to apply for the Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant. The fall application process is open through to Sept. 24.

Use of the fund is restricted to presentations that are primarily of the visual and/or performing arts, with priority given to programs presented in the East Central Illinois counties of Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Clark, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie and Shelby.

Use of the fund is also restricted to entities of Eastern Illinois University, and non-profit organizations and schools. Grants are not awarded for the purchase of equipment or to individual artists to support the creation of works of art.

Priority for funding will be given to programs which:

Target general audiences, especially audiences recognized as underserved in terms of the arts.

Have a strong educational component to introduce or explain the art form presented.

Pilot projects or show promise of encouraging follow-up arts activities.

Make use of Eastern Illinois University resources.

Capitalize on a unique situation involving a noted artist, troupe, or ensemble.

Show tangible project support (cash and/or in-kind) from the sponsoring entity and/or the targeted audience or community.

To apply go to www.eiu.edu/doudna and click on the Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Fund link at the bottom right of the main page. A funding decision will be made by Oct. 15.

For more information, contact 217-581-8513 or dfmalak2@eiu.edu.

