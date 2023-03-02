ARTHUR — Arthur United Methodist Church is planning a Spring Community Creative Arts Fair to raise funds to support outreach endeavors in the Arthur community.
Those programs include the AUMC Food Pantry, Wednesday Night Community Meals, God’s Closet, youth programs and the Arthur Ministerial Association.
The project began when Administrative Assistant Ariana Cherry noticed there haven't been many programs in the community that involve and support area artists. So she wanted to create a fair where both amateur and professional artists could gather together to both sell their art and help support community outreach.
There will be no fees for artists to have a booth at the art fair. Artists may donate a percentage of their earnings to the cause, but it will not be required.
One way the event will raise money is by encouraging patrons to choose an artist to receive a People’s Choice Award. Each art vendor will have a jar at their booth and visitors will be able to leave a monetary donation in the jar of their favorite artist. The artist with the most money in their jar will be the winner. Donations to browse and shop at the art fair will also be taken at the door.
The Spring Community Creative Arts Fair is tentatively set for Saturday, May 6, in the Fellowship Hall at the Arthur United Methodist Church.
For more information or to get involved, call 217-543-3159 or send an email to the arthurunitedmethodistchurch@gmail.com. The cut-off date to sign up as an art vendor is Saturday, March 25.
