Area entertainment venue updates

Events listed below may vary due to the ongoing Phase 4 guidelines.
- Allterton Park and Retreat Center, Monticello, gardens, trails, and roads, open; public to maintain social distancing guidelines; other onsite facilities closed to the public. Virtual events currently ongoing; visit allerton.illinois.edu/ or contact allertoninfo@illinois.edu.
- Boarman's Roxy Theater, 149, E. Main Street, Shelbyville; movie screenings at 6:30 p.m. Fridays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Showing this week, "The Blind Side" (PG-13); Patrons required to wear mask upon entrance; 50 percent capacity seating, social distancing guidelines. www.boarmansroxytheatre.com/; 217-774-7699.
- Castle Finn Winery, Marshall; Friday and Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; outdoor seating only, social distancing guidelines in effect. Facemasks not required for entry, but are recommended; www.castlefinnwinery.com.
- Charleston Farmers Market on the Square, 7-10 a.m., every Wednesday through September. Produce from local gardens; art from local vendors, fresh baked goods, and floral arrangements.
- Charleston Public Library, closed to the public until further notice; curbside service currently available, visit www.charlestonlibrary.org and click on "Find an Item" tab; overdue fines will not accrue during this time. If you need an item renewed, please email the library at information@charlestonlibrary.org with your library card number, the title of the item, and the item’s barcode. E-books, e-audiobooks, and e-magazines are available at http://charlestonlibrary.org/digitalcontent.
- Doudna Fine Arts Center, Eastern Illinois University, all events scheduled through September cancelled or postponed; 217-581-3110. Updates and virtual events can be found on www.facebook.com/doudnaeiu/.
- Douglas Hart Nature Center, Mattoon, visitor center remains closed; select programs available. Register for the "Homeschool Naturalist Fall 2020" program at www.dhnature.org/homeschool.html
More information can be found on their website and Facebook, 217-235-4644; programs@dhnature.org.
- 18th Street Farmers Market, 825 18th Street, Charleston, front parking lot at the Department of Human Services; Opens at 8 a.m.; Parking on the northside of the building. Event approved by Coles County Health Department. All vendors will wear masks and gloves. Customers are asked to wear masks as well; 217-345-4700.
- Effingham Performance Center, next scheduled performance, Austin Edwards performing, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22; 217-540-2788; www.the-epc.org/.
- Fairview Drive-In, 16045 E. Hwy 33, Newton, "Inception" (PG-13) and "The Dark Knight" (PG-13), double feature, Friday Aug 21, Saturday, Aug. 22 only; "The New Mutants" to premiere Friday, Aug. 28; "Encore Drive-In Nights" concert featuring Metallica on Saturday, Aug. 29; two car spacing, play area closed, popcorn, candy, nachos and drinks available but grill is closed; driventheatre.com/.
- Gaslight Art Colony, Marshall, reopening on Sept. 22, hours to be announced. Kate Meehling Memorial Show virtual reception to be held Sept. 19 with live chat session. Upcoming art shows include The River City Art Association virtual show, Oct. 17-Nov. 14; and glass artists Ann Chalos-McAleese and Andrew McAleese virtual show from Nov. 21- Dec. 12. Virtual shows can be found on their facebook page or at www.gaslightartcolony.com; 217-293-1050.
- Krannert Center, Urbana, no performances announced for upcoming season; krannertcenter.com/; Krannert Art Museum, currently closed to the public, updates and virtual events at www.facebook.com/kamillinois/.
- Lincoln Log Cabin, Lerna; currently open, seven days a week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for visitor center, grounds always open dawn to dusk. restrictions on group size will remain in place. www.facebook.com/lincolnlogcabin/.
- Link Art Gallery, Paris, open regular hours which are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday. Annual Midwest Photography Juried Exhibition coming soon; 217-466-8130. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
- Little Theater On the Square, Sullivan. 2020 summer and fall seasons cancelled. Tentative re-opening in January 2021; 217-728-2065.
- Mac's Uptowner, 623 Monroe Ave., Charleston; outdoor live music, Taylor Steele performs, 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21; www.facebook.com/macs.uptowner/; 217-345-4622.
- Mattoon Farmers Market, Lytle Park, Cedar Ave. entrance along South 32nd street, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., Friday through early Fall; social distancing guidelines in effect; customers are asked to wear masks.
- Mattoon Public Library, currently open Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; grab and go as well as curbside service available; request books at 217-234-2621; at www.mattoonlibrary.org; or at carl@mattoonlibrary.org; online reading opportunities available at https://rpls.overdrive.com/. Visit their Facebook page for updates.
- Mattoon Area YMCA, Open 5 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. The number of people in the facility will be limited by the state. pool hours available, reserve your time at mattoonymca.org/group-fitness/; virtual workouts and other events available at www.facebook.com/mattoonymca/.
- Peoria Civic Center, box office currently closed; next scheduled event, Oct. 9; 309-673-8900; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events.
- Pla-mor Danceland, Pana; Closed until further notice, 618-283-1314; www.facebook.com/PlaMorDanceland.
- Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur; open Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. face coverings required if entering the building; indoor Hands-on exhibits will not be available; trails and outdoor areas open for hiking, walking, and nature exploration, social distancing guidelines in effect. 217-423-7708; www.facebook.com/RockSpringsNatureCenter/.
- State Farm Center, box office closed until further notice; scheduled shows cancelled or postponed for a later date; 217-333-2923; www.statefarmcenter.com/events.
- Tarble Arts Center, Eastern Illinois University, closed until further notice; Community Read virtual meetings, "Tots 4 Tarble" events, "New to Me" at-home art projects, 2020 Undergraduate All Student Exhibition, and the 2020 Graduate Art Exhibitions to be viewable online; visit www.eiu.edu/tarble/ or www.facebook.com/theTarble/.
- Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham; Lady Luck performs, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21; Outdoor seating, Social Distancing Guidelines in effect; 217-347-9463; www.effinghamwinery.com/events.
- The Virginia Theatre, Champaign; closed for renovation through Sept. 30; 217-356-9063; thevirginia.org/.
- Willow Ridge Winery, Shelbyville; Fall Paint Party, registration required, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21; Blazing Saddles performs, Sat. Aug. 22. Groups of 50 will be separated in compliance with phase 4 guidelines.There will be an inside and outside bar, to avoid groups larger than 50 gathering in any location. 217-738-2323; www.facebook.com/WillowRidgeWinery/.
