SHELBYVILLE — The art of Moulton Middle School in Shelbyville is on exhibit through Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes and is open to the public from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Their consists of interesting projects and displays the creative and advanced talent of art teacher Caleb Mathis' sixth through eighth grade students. Papier mache masks, ceramic mugs, perspective drawings, tempera paintings, colored pencil drawings and scratch art are all included in this exhibit.

The elevator at 140 E. Main and the stairs at 136 1/2 E. Main, Shelbyville, will lead you to the Ballroom to view their art.