Artwork of Jamie Willis displayed at Cross County Mall

MATTOON — The artwork of Jamie Willis will be on display through July 15 at the Mattoon Arts Council’s Featured Artist gallery at the Cross County Mall.

Willis, of Mattoon, received her bachelor’s in art education and two-dimensional art in 1975 at Eastern Illinois University; and her master’s in art concentrating in watercolor and textiles in 1986 at EIU. She taught art for nearly 30 years in public schools.

With her love of textiles, quilting has become her passion. Willis likes to work with improvisation and organic design. Willis rarely uses a purchased pattern, preferring to create her own vision. Color and the Modern Quilt Movement are her inspirations, along with her study of the quilts and quilters of Gees Bend, Alabama. Viewers can see the influence of her watercolors in her work.

The artist was named Outstanding Graduate Student for the College of Art in 2005 during its celebration of 50 years of graduate studies at EIU. She was named Illinois Art Educator of the Year in 2003 by the Illinois Art Education Association.

Willis is a member of the Bloomington-Normal Modern Quilt Guild, which is a sanctioned chapter of the guild in the United States. She also loves to teach private groups of adults and students workshops, including improvisational piercing, dyeing fabrics, watercolor, from sketch to art quilt, surface design, and yoga.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.