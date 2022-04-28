Artworks returns and offers music, art and food

MATTOON — The annual Mattoon Artworks will be presented from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in Downtown Mattoon.

Artworks is a daylong event dedicated to the arts presented by the Mattoon Arts Council in conjunction with Celebrate Downtown Mattoon.

Event organizer Janahn Kolden said she is excited to bring back the festival after it had been canceled the past two years because of the pandemic. Many favorite activities are returning, including chalk artist Scott Barber, who will create a masterpiece throughout the day on the sidewalk in front of the depot.

For the first time, activities will take place throughout the downtown area, in addition to Heritage Park and the Mattoon depot. Several businesses, as well as the Mattoon Public Library, will host art vendors and art activities for kids.

An exhibit featuring the artwork of Mattoon High School students will be on display at the Lone Elm Room in the Mattoon Depot.

The current schedule of events is:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Art vendors and free craft activities for kids, Heritage Park and in downtown businesses

Food trucks, Heritage Park

MHS art exhibit, Lone Elm Room

Performances:

10 a.m., Margene’s Dance Studio demonstrations, wall mural

10:45 a.m., The Invisible Spiders, Heritage Park Bandshell

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Reverend Robert and The Rhumba Bums, Heritage Park Bandshell

noon-1:30 p.m., Aimee Wetenkamp, Lone Elm Room, Mattoon Depot

1-2 p.m., TBD, wall mural

Kolden said she started Artworks because she wanted to give artists a place to showcase their talents and sell their work.

More than 30 art and food vendors have already signed up to participate. Artists/crafters, food vendors and volunteers who would like to participate should complete the online interest form at www.mattoonartscouncil.org.

Artworks has been made possible throughout the years in part because of generous community donors, including K.C. Summers, Common Links, Niemeyer Kubota Sales and Sound Source Music.

For more information on Artworks or the Mattoon Arts Council, call 217-258-6286, visit mattoonartscouncil.org or find MAC on Facebook or Twitter.

