EFFINGHAM — Grammy, CMA and ACM award winner Ashley McBryde, along with special guest J.D. Clayton, will perform at the Effingham Performance Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

McBryde received a New Artist of the Year win at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and two nominations for the 2020 Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”

Her follow-up "Never Will" was tagged by Rolling Stone as one of the most anticipated of the year alongside NPR, who also ranked her Top 10 RIAA Platinum-Certified single “One Night Standards” as one of the best songs of 2019. The album earned McBryde a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, making "Never Will" the only album nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACMs, CMAs and the Recording Academy in the same award season.

Her Grammy-winning duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” went to No. 1 and earned McBryde and Pearce the ACM and CMA award for Musical Event of the Year. McBryde was also honored with the 2022 CMA International Artist Achievement Award for the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the country music industry outside of the United States.

Tickets are available at www.the-epc.org