Bill Engvall's farewell tour coming to Effingham Performance Center

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center has announced a new show has been added to the 2021-22 Season.

Comedian Bill Engvall will be performing his farewell tour “Here’s Your Sign – It’s Finally Time” at The EPC on Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m.

This will be Engvall’s final tour, as he had announced his upcoming retirement last month. Engvall will hang up his microphone and stop touring after over 40 years in the entertainment industry, where he has succeeded as a comedian, actor and author.

“When we learned that Bill Engvall would be going out one more time before retiring, we knew we wanted one of the stops on his tour to be in Effingham,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of the performance center. “Our patrons love the Blue Collar comedians, and Bill Engvall is no exception. It is going to be a great show.”

Engvall, who is a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling recording artist, is best know for his “Here’s Your Sign” routine. He also was part of the Blue Collar Comedy group that included Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, and Ron White. Most recently, he appeared with Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the “Them Idiots Whirled Tour.” He also appears as Rev. Paul on Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” and was a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with The Stars.”

The presale for season ticket holders will be held from at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29. The presale will be held at The EPC’s Box Office.

The public sale opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Public sale tickets can be purchased at the box office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc. Box Office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on show days from 10 a.m. to show time.

For more information about upcoming shows or to learn about becoming a Season Ticket Holder, visit www.theepc.org.

