'Bright New Boise' to open Theatre Department season at Doudna

CHARLESTON — Join the Doudna Fine Arts Center October 7-10 for the return of live in person theatre performances as Eastern Illinois University’s Theatre Department kicks off its 2021–2022 season with "A Bright New Boise."

Samuel D. Hunter's "A Bright New Boise" is a comedy about the meager profits of modern faith, and is the 2011 Obie Award Winner for Playwriting.

This show takes place in the bleak, corporate break room of a craft store in Idaho. Will, who has fled his rural hometown after a scandal at his Evangelical church, comes to the Hobby Lobby, not only for employment, but also to rekindle a relationship with Alex, his brooding teenage son, whom he gave up for adoption several years earlier.

Alex works there along with Leroy, his adopted brother and protector, and Anna, a hapless young woman who reads bland fiction but hopes for dramatic endings.

As their manager, foul-mouthed Pauline, tries ceaselessly to find order (and profit) in the chaos of small business. These lost souls confront an unyielding world through the beige-tinted impossibility of modern faith.

Shows are Thursday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. in the Doudna Fine Arts Center Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $15 for the general public, $13 for EIU employees and seniors, and $5 for Students.

For tickets call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit www.doudnatix.com to purchase and print tickets at home.

