EFFINGHAM — Broadway stars will pay tribute to Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century at the upcoming “Doo Wop Project” performance at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, at the Effingham Performance Center.

This concert includes some of the greatest hits from The Temptations and The Four Seasons, along with “DooWop-ified” versions of modern classics from Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, and more.

The Doo-Wop project features stars from the Broadway hits "Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical," and "A Bronx Tale."

The Doo Wop Project recently gained national attention with the PBS special, "The Doo Wop Project," which traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits of today in this concert special filmed before a live audience.

Tickets are available at www.the-epc.org