Calypsus Brass to perform Jan. 20 at Doudna Fine Arts Center

CHARLESTON — The Calypsus Brass will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the Doudna Fine Arts Center's Recital Hall.

Calypsus Brass is a professional chamber ensemble performing new works recitals, creating high-level professional recordings for composers, and working with chamber musicians at all levels.

The five founding members are avid performers and educators touring around the world, giving masterclasses and recitals.

For tickets, go to doudnatix.com, call 217-581-3110 or go to the box office, which is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday and one hour prior to the event.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct date for the concert.